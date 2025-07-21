Anurag University celebrates second convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: Ina celebration of achievement, aspirations, and academic excellence, Anurag University hosted its 2nd convocation ceremony on Saturday. The event marked a proud milestone for the university and its graduating class of 2025, with over 2,260 students conferred degrees in the presence of family members, university leaders, esteemed guests, and faculty.

The ceremony, held at the university’s APJ Abdul Kalam Hall, was a vibrant gathering of intellect and inspiration. With degrees awarded across three of seven major schools of Anurag University—Engineering, Pharmacy, and Management,—the day stood as a testament to Anurag’s commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders. The convocation formally began with an academic procession, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the national anthem.

The event was presided over by university dignitaries including Dr. P. Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, Anurag University, Dr. U.B. Desai, Hon’ble Chancellor; Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor; and Mrs. S. Neelima, CEO of Anurag University.

As part of the ceremony, 10 doctoral degrees were awarded, acknowledging cutting-edge research conducted by scholars in key scientific and engineering domains. Over 75 gold medalists and academic toppers were also honoured for their exceptional performance, receiving medals and certificates on stage to loud applause.