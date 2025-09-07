Apna Khairatabad ‘Raja’ hogs the limelight as devotees flood roads

Hyderabad: The city witnessed one of its grandest spectacles on Friday as the 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesha began its much-anticipated journey for immersion. As the tallest idol in the city, its majestic presence drew the attention of thousands who thronged the streets to catch a glimpse.

From the early hours of the morning, people gathered in large numbers along the procession route, their eyes fixed on the massive idol that rose high above the streets. Many stood still in awe, while others walked alongside, eager to stay close as the idol made its way through the city. The sight of the towering figure moving slowly created a striking picture, with onlookers craning their necks and pointing upward to admire its scale.

The procession transformed the main roads into a moving river of people. Families, children, and friends walked in step with the idol, filling every stretch of the route. The sheer size of the idol meant that it was visible from a distance, with its commanding presence towering over buildings and vehicles.

As the idol advanced, the roads became packed with people moving in unison, a scene that was both grand and orderly. Some walked behind the massive platform carrying the idol, while others kept pace alongside it.

Even those at a distance found themselves gazing upward, following the idol’s progress through the city. The entire route was filled with a collective march of people, all looking at the idol.

The Khairatabad Ganesha remained the focus of attention throughout the day. Its towering figure dominated the skyline, ensuring that no matter where one stood along the route, the idol commanded their gaze. The procession became a significant cultural moment, as thousands shared the simple act of walking together, their eyes fixed on the idol as it moved steadily towards Hussain Sagar.

By the time the procession neared its destination, the roads behind were left with the imprint of thousands of footsteps. The journey of the 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesha was marked by this unique combination of movement: the steady advance of the towering idol and the endless flow of people walking to witness it.