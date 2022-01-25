Apollo docs perform 'first complete robotic bariatric surgery in TS, AP'

Hyderabad: Advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery specialists at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, performed the "first complete robotic bariatric surgery in Telangana and AP". Dr Siva Charan Reddy, senior consultant, surgical gastroenterologist; along with Dr Mallikarjun, another senior consultant, and Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, consultant, performed the procedure using the state-of-the-art da Vinci xi Robotic System, the latest in the world currently.

A 40-year-old Somalian Hibibo Abdulle Mohamed, weighing 180 kg, came to the hospital with complaints of breathlessness, joint pains, uncontrolled diabetes, gall bladder stones and an ventral hernia. Specialists advised a robotic procedure after evaluating her, considering the multiple health complications and abnormal overweight.

Dr Siva Charan Reddy said the patient was on artificial support for breathing, when she was wheeled into the hospital and could barely move on her own without support. But now she is able to breath normally and is moving with little help.

The procedure took three hours and involved removing two-thirds of stomach, removal of gall bladder and repair of hernia, all in one sitting. The patient was discharged on the second day. Two weeks since the procedure, she has fully recovered. She lost close to 15 kg and is breathing normally. Being minimally invasive helped her speedy recovery, said Dr Mallikarjun. Using a robot minimised human errors in surgery and facilitated best possible outcomes. The advantage of Artificial Intelligence in robotic staplers helps in giving the best outcomes and greatly reduces complications of such procedures, added Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy.