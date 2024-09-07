Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals Group has contributed Rs1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in response to the recent devastating floods caused by torrential rains across multiple districts.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, at the Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sangita Reddy said the devastation has impacted daily life, and that they deeply empathise with the plight of the affected communities.

“We stand with the people of Telangana during this challenging time and are committed to contributing to the state's recovery and rebuilding efforts,” she said.