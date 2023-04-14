App aggregators taking cab drivers in Hyderabad for a ride!

Hyderabad: With app-based cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, maintaining ambiguity over toll charges being included in rides, commuters and drivers are caught in a bind. The new toll tax charges from April 1 on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) with additional 5 per cent per km is added to the commuter's bill, but these aggregators are fleecing cab drivers and paying them as per the previous toll chargers. The revised fare was introduced from April 1, 2023 with the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) announcing a hike in toll tax across the country. A similar fate is in the offing for the users of the 158-km-long Hyderabad Outer Ring Road main carriageway, thanks to a five percent hike per every km in toll tax, as proposed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

According to Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU), the app drivers are facing their loss of pay by the aggregators as these app-based organisations are not paying them back the revised toll tax charges which were imposed from April 1.

Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of the union said, "The app-based aggregators are paying previous charges of Rs 40 as the toll tax, but not the fare which was revised earlier this month, which is more than Rs 50."

Both major app-based aggregators like OLA and Uber are charging the revised toll fare from the commuters and are fleecing drivers by paying them a lesser amount. Each day as many as 2500-3000 cabs run on ORR, and with fast tag the charges are deducted and we drivers are the one who are facing loss. "Though a representation was given to pay the toll fare as per new norms, nothing has been done yet," he added. We request the app aggregators to place revised toll charges for the drivers and pay them accordingly and urge them to pay our remaining amount," added Salauddin.

The Hyderabad ORR main carriageway has its toll gates for fee collection at interchange points at PeddaAmberpet, Medchal, Kokapet, Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bonguluru.

