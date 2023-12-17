Live
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
Just In
Applications invited for Muthoot Vivahasanmanam Project
Muthoot Finance Ltd has invided applications for Muthoot Vivahasanmanam project in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Muthoot Finance Ltd has invided applications for Muthoot Vivahasanmanam project in Hyderabad. The 2023 pageant is a unique CSR initiative aimed at providing financial support to widowed mothers for the marriage of their daughters. The pageant will be conducted in Hyderabad in this month.
Under this project, each beneficiary will receive a generous financial assistance of Rs 50,000. A maximum of 10 beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 8 locations, totaling 80 beneficiaries across cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. To qualify, the total monthly income of the beneficiaries should be less than Rs 10,000. Muthoot Finance is dedicating a total grant of 40 lacs for the Muthoot Vivahasammanam Project 2023.
Application attached with all the above documents should be submitted on or before 5:30pmon 25th December 2023.