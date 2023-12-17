Applications invited for Muthoot Vivahasanmanam Project

Hyderabad: Muthoot Finance Ltd has invided applications for Muthoot Vivahasanmanam project in Hyderabad. The 2023 pageant is a unique CSR initiative aimed at providing financial support to widowed mothers for the marriage of their daughters. The pageant will be conducted in Hyderabad in this month.

Under this project, each beneficiary will receive a generous financial assistance of Rs 50,000. A maximum of 10 beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 8 locations, totaling 80 beneficiaries across cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. To qualify, the total monthly income of the beneficiaries should be less than Rs 10,000. Muthoot Finance is dedicating a total grant of 40 lacs for the Muthoot Vivahasammanam Project 2023.

Application attached with all the above documents should be submitted on or before 5:30pmon 25th December 2023.