Applications invited for SSC posts

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions, has released a notification for the Combined Higher Secondary-level examination-2021. Details of posts: lower division clerk/junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant/sorting assistant, data entry operator.

Qualification: depending on the post, pass in intermediate with subject concerned, or equivalent. Age: between 18 and 27 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC according to rules The selection will be based on computer-based test, skill test/typing test. Applications are to be sent online by March 7, 2022. The computer-based test will be in May. For details the candidates may refer to website:https://ssc.nic.in.