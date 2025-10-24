APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness

The Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC), Nagarjuna Sagar, is set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee on December 13–14, 2025, marking five decades of academic brilliance and camaraderie.

The announcement was made at a press meet in Hyderabad by the Organising Committee, led by Chairman Saida Reddy and Vice Chairman M Mallikarjun Rao.

The two-day celebration, themed “Golden Jubilee Melody – The Invitation Garland,” will bring together over 3,000 alumni worldwide for a nostalgic reunion featuring faculty felicitation, cultural programs, and a grand campus gathering celebrating the enduring Sagar Pariwar spirit.