Army recruitment for open-category sportsmen

Hyderabad: Outstanding sportsmen (open category) can report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 6 AM on July 5, 2024, for a sports trial. A Defence communique on Tuesday said outstanding sportsmen who have represented in any national or international fields of athletics, including track and field events, swimming, diving and weightlifting can participate, along with certificates.

The age limit for all categories is 17 ½ to 21 years. Educational qualification for Agniveer General Duty (GD) is Class 10th /matric pass with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject. Candidates with valid light motor vehicle driving licences will be given preference for driver requirements.

For Agniveer Tech, 10+2 / intermediate exam pass in science with physics, chemistry, maths and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject or with above-mentioned educational qualification from any recognised State and Central Education Boards include NIOS and ITI Course of minimum one year in the required field with NSQF level 4 or above or 10th / matric pass with 50 per cent in aggregate and minimum 40 per cent in English, maths and science with two years of technical training from ITI. Or, two/three years diploma from a recognised educational institution including a polytechnic.

For Agniveer Office Assistant/SKT, 10+2 intermediate exam pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and a minimum 50 per cent in each subject securing 50 per cent in English and maths/accts/bookkeeping in Class XII is mandatory.

For Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Std) Class 10 simple pass (33 per cent). For Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Std), Class 8 simple pass (33 per cent), it added.

For other details, candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana – 500015. The headquarters email address is tuskercrc-2021@gov.in. Also visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for more information.