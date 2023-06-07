Arrangements on for Kalyanotsvam at Balkampet Temple Hyderabad

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, reviewing arrangements for Kalyanotsavam to be held on June 20 with officials at Balkampet Yellamma Temple Premises on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the Kalyabnotsavam was being organised every year ever since the Telagnana State was formed in 2014. He said devotees from various parts of the city and nearby districts also attend this function in large numbers. Last year about 8 lakh devotees took part in the Kalyanotsvam, he said. This year the number would be much higher. He told the officials of various wings that money was not a constraint and all arrangements for smooth conduct of the Kalyanotsavam on June 20 and the Rath Yatra on June 21 should be held in a smooth manner and no inconvenience should be caused to those who come to the temple to witness the event.

He emphasised on organising various cultural programmes reflecting the culture of Telangana. He directed the civic authorities to erect barricades and asked the police department to ensure necessary police security.