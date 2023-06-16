Arrests of 11 Muslims girls were made base on false human trafficking complaint: RPF

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division has confirmed that the arrests of 11 Muslim girls at Secunderabad Railway Station, It said that Muslim girls were held based on a human traffic complaint. Later, a probe revealed that the complaint was false.



It confirmed that the complaint was found to be false. It was revealed that the person responsible for filing the complaint had done so without verifying any facts, misleading the public.

It is to mention here that a group of Muslim community group who were reportedly returned to Secunderabad from Khammam after attending Valima (Wedding function) were in a shock after eleven Muslim girls were allegedly arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT).

The arrested girls are the residents of Hafez Baba Nagar, Santoshnagar, and Chandrayangutta, said Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT).

According to the sources, 25 members of the family had visited Khammam district to attend a Valima function, however, upon their return to Hyderabad on June 12, they were shocked with the arrests.

They alleged that officials from the GRP, RPF, and AHT units surrounded them as soon as they step out of the train at Secunderabad Railway Station. The officials also searched their bags.

They said that despite cooperating with the officials and producing valid train tickets and Aadhaar Cards, the girls were handed over to the Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Center in Amberpet.

Responding to the incident, Amjed Ullah Khan approached the concerned officials for the release of the girls. He further assured the parents of legal action against the officials involved once the girls are released.

In response to Khan’s tweet on the incident, the RPF Secunderabad wrote, “Sir, matter informed to RPF/Secunderabad and GRP/Control/SC for necessary action, please.”