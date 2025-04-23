Arts College building at Osmania University receives trademark status

Only a select few buildings worldwide enjoy the legal protection of a registered trademark—icons like the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House. On 19 April 2025, Osmania University’s Arts College joined this exclusive group, becoming only the third building in India to achieve trademark status.

The certificate was officially recorded on 19 April 2025 and was handed over in a formal ceremony to Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram by Subhajit Saha, founder of intellectual-property firm Resolute4IP. This recognition places the century-old Arts College alongside Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel and the Bombay Stock Exchange, India’s only other trademarked buildings.

Built in the 1930s in the distinctive Indo-Saracenic style, the Arts College has long been celebrated for its soaring domes, intricately carved arches and spacious porticos. The trademark secures legal protection for these architectural elements, preventing unauthorised commercial use of the building’s likeness.

Beyond safeguarding its design, the trademark elevates Osmania University’s profile on the global stage. As a home to generations of scholars, the landmark now doubles as a brand asset that reinforces the university’s heritage and reputation. Legal experts say the move also opens avenues for authorised merchandising and partnerships that feature the building’s iconic façade.

With this milestone, Osmania University underscores its commitment to preserving cultural heritage. The Arts College building’s trademark ensures that both its physical presence and its symbolic value will remain protected for decades to come.