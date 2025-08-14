Asad Owaisi criticises meat ban on I-Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the decision to close slaughterhouses and meat shops on Independence Day, August 15, calling the move by municipal corporations unconstitutional.

Owaisi said that various municipal corporations across India, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on India’s Independence Day is callous and unconstitutional. He questioned the logic behind the meat ban and celebrating Independence Day.

On social media, Owaisi posted, “Many municipal corporations across India seem to have ordered that slaughterhouses and meat shops should be closed on 15th August. Unfortunately, GHMC has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional.” He continued, “What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day? 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion.” The GHMC has issued orders for the closure of cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops on August 15 and August 16 on account of Independence Day and Janmashtami, respectively. The Municipal Corporation issued the order under section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. The GHMC Commissioner sent the order to the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

Asad Owaisi called on civic authorities to reconsider such decisions, highlighting the impact on the livelihoods of those dependent on the meat trade and emphasising the need to uphold personal freedoms and cultural diversity in the country.