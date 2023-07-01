Ashadam Bonalu on grand note in Telangana

Hyderabad: Stating that Ashada Masam Bonalu festival celebrations were taken up on a grand scale only after the formation of Telangana, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that cheques of the financial assistance provided by the government would be distributed a week before the Bonalu festival. A review meeting was conducted with the officials of various departments on the arrangements of Bonalu festival to be held on July 16 at Sri Mahankali Ammavari temple at Amberpet on Friday. The Minister said that the government had released Rs 15 crore to provide financial assistance to various temples with the intention of celebrating Bonalu on a grand scale. He clarified that Telangana was the only State in the country that provides financial assistance to private temples.

Bonalu festival started at Golconda on June 22, the Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu will be held on July 9 and Hyderabad Bonalu will be held on July 16. The Minister revealed that cheques will be handed over to the temples in which Bonalu festival falls on July 16 and would be given on July 10 and 11.

The Minister said that proper arrangements were not made for the Bonalu festival since the country attained independence. After the Telangana State was formed, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao declared the Bonalu festival as a symbol of Telangana culture. He said that lakhs of devotees come for the Bonalu festival, which is organised in a grand manner. He said that silk clothes will be presented to Ammavaru on behalf of the State government. The Minister directed the officials to take measures to ensure that there were no sewage leakages anywhere in the vicinity of the temples and on the roads leading to Bonalu. The concerned officials were directed to make drinking water available for the devotees. He said that the construction of the main road in front of the Mahankali temple should be undertaken and steps should be taken so that the devotees do not face any trouble.