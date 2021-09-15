Assailants stabs woman to death in Hyderabad

Days after the six-year-old sexually assaulted and killed in Hyderabad, another woman stabbed to death by unidentified assailants here at Mallepalli outskirts in Amanagallu mandal of Rangareddy district.



Locals who noticed the dead body informed the police who rushed to the spot.



The police examined the place and collected clues. The woman is suspected to have been sexually assaulted and killed later. The victim, identified as Pochamma (39) is a native of Chandranipalli of Madgula mandal.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.

