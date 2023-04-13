Assembly functioning wows schoolchildren

Hyderabad : Around 200 students from 50 schools on the outskirts of the city were given the opportunity to witness the inner workings of the state Assembly by voluntary organisation, What is My Goal. The students were taken to the Assembly in small groups to learn about legislative practices and procedures. For many of the students, this was their first time experiencing what they had previously only seen on television screens.

During the tour, Assembly staff showed the students where ruling and opposition party members sit, as well as where the Speaker presides. Many of the students expressed an interest in politics and current affairs. One eighth-grade student from Quantum Leap School, N Naishadh Reddy, remarked that it was a memorable experience for them. "We are interested in politics and we follow the political news. We admire leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, YS Jagan, and K Chandrashekar Rao for their contributions to education and housing," said Reddy.

Guru Harsha Sri, a class XI student from NTR School, shared that she learned about the number of members in the House (119 elected members and one Anglo Indian member), as well as how business is conducted and discussions are carried out between the ruling and opposition party members.

DVSS Sritej, a Xth standard student from Pragathi Central School, expressed his enthusiasm for politics and his dream of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. "I am excited to witness the Assembly hall which I have seen on television and newspapers. We have attended mock parliament, and now we are seeing the Assembly where the MLAs get involved in the discussions," said Sritej.

WhatisMyGoal co-founder Chitralee Sarma explained that the organization has 24 career categories, including politics. The students, who are under 18 years of age, will have the opportunity to contest elections and select one MLA from each school. They will also participate in a mock Assembly. In addition to the Assembly tour, the students are taken to meet with entrepreneurs to learn about real-time business activities and to encourage their all-round development.