Asst Registrars promoted at OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday promoted two assistant registrars as deputy registrars. OU Vice-Chancellor conducted the selection committee meeting and appointed deputy registrars. V S Narender, currently serving as assistant registrar (accounts-inspection), has been promoted to deputy registrar (accounts-budget), and C Upender, assistant registrar (pre-audit), has been promoted to deputy registrar (pre-audit).

