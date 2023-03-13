Auto union protests over illegal autos

The auto drivers continued their protest at various RTA offices in the city against the unfit auto-rickshaws running on the roads. The City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society now decided to hold 'Chalo Pragathi Bhavan' on March 15. According to the City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society, over 7,000 such auto-rickshaws in the city are plying illegally on roads and putting passenger's lives at risk. "The RTOs of the east and west zone are involved in active corruption, in collusion with scrap dealers. They resold over 7,000 scrap autos ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 in twin cities, and these RTAs Officers are liable for bribe collection of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh," alleged Mahmood Makke, President of society.





"With various complaints pending in all state authorities and departments, we, the society, decided to protest at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday." Mahmood said that the complaints related to corruption are pending in the RTA Department from the year 2019 to 2022, and the Transport Commissioner and Joint Commissioner are not taking any necessary action against the corrupt officers. "A representation was given to the Transport Commissioner as well as the Joint Commissioner on 22 November 2022 and also a copy to the Transport Minister and Principal Secretary on 12 December 2022 against the corrupt officers of the east and west zone who are involved in corruption and in the auto scrap scam," he added.





He said that after a month, the RTA department and Joint commissioner have been through the allegations and issued memo no: 5704/A3/HC/2022. The society also submitted the evidence to JT Commissioner Hyderabad and JT Commissioner (Vigilance IT) and yet no further action was taken." Vice president Md Akhter Ahmed said that a representation was also given to the State Governor in January and February this year with evidence against the officers in zones and scrap dealers along with a copy to the Chief Minister's Office, Transport Minister, and Chief Secretary.