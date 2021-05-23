Avoid negative messaging; stay positive

Hyderabad: To avoid any sort of confusion and stress, stop listening to too much advice by too many people, this would also keep you away from negativity. Instead, take medical advice and stay strong to win over Covid, says Ravinder Singh. Singh works as a software manager in Canada for the past eight years has contracted the virus, when he was on vacation to India to attend his brother-in-law's marriage in Rajasthan.

"I attended the marriage last month in Rajasthan, and then after reaching Hyderabad, I felt that there was something wrong with my appetite and also I was not able to sense any taste or smell. This then followed with very fever and breathlessness while climbing steps."

Initially, he only took paracetamol for fever. But then, following doctor's advice he got his Covid test done. "As soon my test resulted positive, I isolated myself and took the low dose of steroids and prescribed medicines as asked by my doctor. In the next couple of days the symptoms went away seeing which my dosages were further reduced to half for the next three days" Singh said .

Sharing his Covid journey Singh said that the two things that kept him motivated of during his 15 days of isolation was wife who had also contracted the virus and got recovered and secondly is that one should not get panic. Because, I have seen so many running around undergoing multiple tests like lungs, kidneys, heart etc listening to others. "One should not listen to the negative things about Covid and should not resort to self-medication by being scared or coming under pressure with what others said," he added.

Half of the battle is down on how one responds, staying psychologically strong. Sharing his experience of the way people responded during the first wave in Canada, to that of the situation now in India, he said, "We think people abroad are more responsible than the ones here. In fact, the situation is not much different. There are also people in those countries, including the USA expressing doubts over the very existence of corona and wearing mask. People should understand the situation unfolding before them and ensure wearing a mask, not for that they have to pay a fine but for their own safety, the safety of their family and people around."

Timely seeking medical advice, avoiding exposure to negative messaging about Covid and staying strong psychologically would help to win the battle against Covid. Currently, the international flight operations are banned, making Rajender Singh, who recovered to be back to work and working from home.