Azharuddin, Anurag Thakur join hands for ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’

Hyderabad: Former MP and former Indian Cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur joined hands for ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India).

Syed Noor, an Indo-Canadian lawyer and social reformer, founder and president of WakeUp Humanity Organization, led a landmark campaign on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Azharuddin said that sports teaches discipline and self-belief. “I urge the youth of India to stay away from drugs and dedicate themselves to building a healthier and stronger nation,” he said.

Anurag Thakur, who is known for his campaigns against substance abuse, emphasised that this was not just a campaign but a movement. “Every institution and citizen must contribute to creating a drug-free India,” he urged.

Syed Noor highlighting the challenges posed by drug addiction, and said addiction is not only India’s challenge but is a global crisis. “As an Indo-Canadian voice, I feel a deep responsibility to work for India’s youth. Nasha Mukht Bharat is above politics and it is about saving families and safeguarding the future of our youth,” he emphasised.

Supporting the initiative, Dr Nizamuddin, Founder of Bharat Ke Anmol, spoke about the cultural and community-based strategies needed to root out addiction from society.