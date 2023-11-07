Live
Just In
Azharuddin gets anticipatory bail in HCA case
Hyderabad: In a major sigh of relief the Malkajgiri Metropolitan court granted bail to Congress’s Jubilee Hills candidate and cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. He had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Malkajgiri court in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.85 crore pertaining to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
A total of four cases were filed in October of which Azharuddin got conditional bail in three cases in Uppal police station. After hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor and defence counsel, the court granted anticipatory bail to the cricketer turned politician. The court directed the Uppal police to serve notice under CrPC section 41(A) to the former skipper of the Indian cricket team and directed him to cooperate in the investigation.