Baby boy found abandoned in bushes in Hyderabad, rescued

Highlights

A week-old baby boy was found abandoned in bushes at an isolated place in Bandlaguda at Keesara of Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday night

A week-old baby boy was found abandoned in bushes at an isolated place in Bandlaguda at Keesara of Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday night. The police suspected that the baby might have been abandoned by his parents.

The incident came to light when an auto driver, who parked his vehicle on the roadside to relieve himself, heard the cries of the baby from the bushes. The auto driver who found the baby alerted the Keesara police who rushed to the spot and took custody of the child.

The police sent the baby to the child care centre at Nagaram after a medical examination. The police registered a case and took up the investigation. They said that CCTV footage is being verified to identify people who left the child.

