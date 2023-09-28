Live
Baby crocodile movement in Khairatabad triggers panic
Hyderabad : Panic triggered among Khairatabad residents after a baby crocodile surfaced from an open drain during rains that lashed the city on Wednesday evening. People were in for a shock when the young crocodile crawled out of the drain which was in spate due to the downpour.
They informed the police, which, in turn, alerted the Forest Department. The reptile was spotted at the place where a bridge is being constructed over the drain. Large number of curious onlookers gathered to have a look at the crocodile, which is believed to have been washed ashore in the flood water.
After a four-hour-long operation, the Forest Department, with the help of Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and police, caught the crocodile. The reptile was later shifted to Nehru Zoological Park in the city.