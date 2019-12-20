Trending :
Bagh Lingampally: NGO Network office inaugurated

BJP state president Dr K Laxman inaugurated office of NGO Network here on Thursday.

Bagh Lingampally: BJP state president Dr K Laxman inaugurated office of NGO Network here on Thursday. Dr Laxman said that the central government had been working for the empowerment of women and had taken several initiatives to train women in several sectors.

National chairman of NGO Network Vijay Kumar said their organisation would design projects apart from providing training and information related to funding agencies to voluntary organisations. A get-together of prominent personalities from literary, culture and service sectors would be held at Tirupati on December 22, he announced.

Vice president of NGO Network Lakshman, general secretary Bikki Krishna, director of women's division Pidugu Kanti Krishna, chairman of AP Sahitya Academy Acharya KolakaluriInak, Edlapalli Mohan Rao, Raja Vasi Reddy, Malleshwari, Prof. Muralidhar and others participated in the programme.

