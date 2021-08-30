Balapur's Laddu to be auctioned this year

Balanagar: The Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction, one of the most popular in the Telugu States, will be held this year.

The Ganesh Laddu auction, which has been going on uninterrupted for 27 years, was stalled for the first time in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19. However, the festival committee has decided to hold Navratri celebrations in Balapur this year as the situation is favourable. The festival committee said that Ganesh Navratri celebrations will be held in compliance with Covid rules.

