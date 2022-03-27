Bandi dares KCR for CBI probe into paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Alleging that the TRS leaders including Ministers and MLAs were involved in irregularities on a large scale in the paddy procurement, the Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday dared the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to face a CBI inquiry.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP office, Bandi Sanjay said that the Chief Minister is enacting dramas to divert the attention of the people from the hike in the electricity and RTC charges. "Buy paddy if you can or quit. KCR is not reducing the petrol prices on the lines of Punjab and Haryana. The Chief Minister is alleging that the Centre was increasing the petrol prices but he was collecting Rs 30 per liter from the people in the form of VAT," said Bandi Sanjay.

Taking exception to the criticism of privatisation of Singareni, Sanjay questioned how it was possible without the consent of the State government which has the highest stake in the company. All these are blatant lies and KCR was adopting gimmicks to discredit the BJP in the ensuing Singareni elections, said Sanjay.

The State BJP president alleged that neither the Chief Minister nor the Ministers, who went to Delhi, have the intension of solving the issue. The Chief Minister is unable to purchase paddy and people are getting to know this and hence he is trying to defame the BJP, he alleged.



