Bandi dismisses Revanth’s caste remarks on PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks about the Prime Minister being a legally converted BC have sparked sharp criticism from BJP leaders in the state. Reacting strongly, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, dismissed the comments as yet another desperate diversion tactic by the Chief Minister. He also questioned the caste and religion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, the BJP MP took to X and stated, "Yet another desperate diversion tactic from the 42 percent BC reservation – now the Congress Chief Minister wants to debate PM’s caste! No amount of attention diversion will work. BJP stands firm – no reservation for Muslims, and any such attempts will be foiled." Sanjay further accused the Chief Minister of failing in his research regarding Prime Minister’s caste.

“Your research failed so badly that you forgot one fact – Prime Minister Narendra Modiji was listed as OBC when the Congress was in power in 1994,” he said.

He went on to question Rahul Gandhi’s caste and religion. “Now, what caste is Rahul Gandhi? What’s his religion? Does he know, or do you? His grandfather was Feroz Jehangir Gandhi. In Hindu tradition, caste follows father’s lineage. If anyone wants to debate who is legally converted or not, maybe the CM should start from 10, Janpath,” he added.