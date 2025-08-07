Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress of betraying BCs with ‘Muslim Declaration’ agenda

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a blistering attack on the Congress party over its protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the dharna was not for Backward Classes (BCs) but a covert push for Muslim reservations. He claimed the Congress had abandoned its Kamareddy Declaration and was now pursuing what he termed the “Mumtiki Muslim Declaration.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday in the national capital, Bandi Sanjay accused Congress of conspiring to allocate only 5% reservations to BCs while diverting an additional 10% to Muslims under the guise of the BC Bill. “This is not a BC Declaration—it’s a Muslim Declaration. Congress is cheating BCs and trying to implement 100% Muslim reservations,” he said.

He asserted that the Congress dharna lacked genuine support from BC communities and warned that the BJP would only support the bill if it ensured 42% reservations exclusively for BCs. “Otherwise, we will block it. Ambedkar opposed religious reservations, and so do we,” he declared.

Bandi Sanjay challenged Congress to a public debate on its historical treatment of BCs, questioning whether any BC had ever been made Prime Minister or Chief Minister during its decades-long rule. “In 50 years of Congress rule, not a single BC was made PM. In 48 years of united Andhra Pradesh, not one BC was made CM,” he said, listing a series of upper-caste leaders who held the post.

He contrasted this with the BJP’s record, highlighting that the party had made a BC the Prime Minister three times, appointed 27 BCs as Union Ministers, and elevated BC leaders to Chief Ministerial positions across states. “We’ve also given the highest constitutional posts to Dalits, tribals, and minorities,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay accused Congress of trying to make Hindus a minority in Telangana through religious-based reservations and warned of national consequences. “If this poisonous tree isn’t uprooted in Telangana, it will spread across the country,” he said.

He also criticized the Congress for failing to provide adequate representation to BCs in the Revanth Reddy cabinet, nominated posts, and Lok Sabha tickets. “Congress is shedding crocodile tears for BCs. The weaker sections will soon rise and raze the party to the ground, as they did in UP, Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu,” he concluded.