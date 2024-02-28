Bandi Sanjay contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls after selling his wife’s mangalsutra : Ponnam

Hyderabad: Responding to MP Bandi Sanjay’s alleged personal attack on him, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that the former BJP State president, who does not even respect traditions, was questioning others. He recalled that in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he did not even leave his wife’s mangalsutra and sold it to bear the expenses.

Ponnam emphasised that if he were a politician, he should have been debating development and other political matters, but unfortunately, the MP has decided to target him personally by making remarks against his mother. “People are observing how Bandi Sanjay is taking out his yatra. For gaining maximum publicity, he is also claiming that his yatra was being attacked,” he felt.