  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bandi Sanjay contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls after selling his wife’s mangalsutra : Ponnam

Ponnam Prabhakar
x

Ponnam Prabhakar 

Highlights

Hyderabad: Responding to MP Bandi Sanjay’s alleged personal attack on him, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that the former BJP State president, who...

Hyderabad: Responding to MP Bandi Sanjay’s alleged personal attack on him, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that the former BJP State president, who does not even respect traditions, was questioning others. He recalled that in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he did not even leave his wife’s mangalsutra and sold it to bear the expenses.

Ponnam emphasised that if he were a politician, he should have been debating development and other political matters, but unfortunately, the MP has decided to target him personally by making remarks against his mother. “People are observing how Bandi Sanjay is taking out his yatra. For gaining maximum publicity, he is also claiming that his yatra was being attacked,” he felt.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X