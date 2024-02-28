Live
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
Just In
Bandi Sanjay contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls after selling his wife’s mangalsutra : Ponnam
Highlights
Hyderabad: Responding to MP Bandi Sanjay’s alleged personal attack on him, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that the former BJP State president, who...
Hyderabad: Responding to MP Bandi Sanjay’s alleged personal attack on him, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that the former BJP State president, who does not even respect traditions, was questioning others. He recalled that in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he did not even leave his wife’s mangalsutra and sold it to bear the expenses.
Ponnam emphasised that if he were a politician, he should have been debating development and other political matters, but unfortunately, the MP has decided to target him personally by making remarks against his mother. “People are observing how Bandi Sanjay is taking out his yatra. For gaining maximum publicity, he is also claiming that his yatra was being attacked,” he felt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS