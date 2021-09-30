  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bandi Sanjay slams govt over 2-BHK scheme

BJP president Bandi Sanjay
x

 BJP president Bandi Sanjay

Highlights

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday cornered the government on construction of double bedroom houses. He asked how many two-BHK houses it built during the last seven years and the houses allotted to the poor.

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday cornered the government on construction of double bedroom houses. He asked how many two-BHK houses it built during the last seven years and the houses allotted to the poor.

Sanjay said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to provide Rs 5 lakh to those who did not have houses and asked him what happened to his election promise.

He wrote an 'open letter' to KCR on the issue. In the letter he asked the CM how many houses were constructed in assembly constituencies like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X