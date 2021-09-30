Bandi Sanjay slams govt over 2-BHK scheme

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday cornered the government on construction of double bedroom houses. He asked how many two-BHK houses it built during the last seven years and the houses allotted to the poor.

Sanjay said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to provide Rs 5 lakh to those who did not have houses and asked him what happened to his election promise.

He wrote an 'open letter' to KCR on the issue. In the letter he asked the CM how many houses were constructed in assembly constituencies like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet.