Banjara Hills: Manusmriti Dahan Divas observed

Banjara Hills: Dalit leader Dorapalli Ramesh said the books that create differences among public should be burnt down. He took part in Manusmriti burning day (Manusmriti Dahan Divas) organised at Ambedkar Circle in Road No.3, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday.

He said Dr BR Ambedkar set afire the Manusmriti on this day in 1927. "Since then, we are doing this ritual of symbolic burning of the Manusmriti," he added. MRPS senior leader K Shiva Kumar and TMS Hyderabad General Secretary Veera Swamy are others who spoke on the issues mentioned in Manusmriti.

TDP senior leader Raju, Ramu, MD Afzal, MJ Rasheed Mohamood, Khaja, Ahmed and others were present.