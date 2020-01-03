Banjara Hills: Meet on sustainability in built world begins

Banjara Hills: The first international conference on Sustainability in Built Environment (SIBE – 2020) was conducted by Aurora group Architecture College in collaboration with Indian Institute of Architecture conducted at Banjara Hills on Friday.

The two-day event is the first of its kind event to be held in Telangana and is a great opportunity for Academics, practicing architects, research scholars and PG students across the nation to exhibit their findings, innovation, surveys, contribution and developments in the field of architecture, planning, design and construction management. In the engineering and social sciences, the term built environment, or built world, refers to the human-made environment that provides the setting for human activity, ranging in scale from buildings to cities and beyond.

NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD, who was the chief guest, said, "The conference helps to showcase and deliberate about their research work, studies, contributions, developments and new concepts related to the field of Built Environment. Also, it forms an optimal platform to learn from eminent personalities who would be delivering their plenary addresses population.

"By the year 2050, there will be over nine billion people on Earth whose living is contingent on these finite resources. This presents us with a condition where we need to rethink and rework on how to turn around the rate of degradation and depletion of the ecosystem and conserve and maintain the balance between supply from the nature and consumption by mankind," he added further.