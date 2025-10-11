BCs set for state-wide protest as HC stays 42pc quota

Hyderabad: Several Backward Classes (BC) organisations in the state are preparing major protest actions following the High Court’s decision to stay GO9, which provided a 42 per cent reservation quota for Backward Classes.

R Krishnaiah, President of the National BC Welfare Organisation, has announced a state-wide bandh on October 14. He stated that the bandh would be organised on the lines of the historic Million March and urged BC members to demonstrate their unity by participating in dharnas (sit-ins) and rastaroko (road blockade) protests.

Concurrently, a joint meeting of all political parties and BC associations regarding the reservation issue has been scheduled for Saturday. Jajula Srinivas Goud, President of the BC organisation, has called for a blockage of National Highways on October 13 to protest the High Court’s stay.

Goud declared that the BC movement will be intensified across Telangana with the core demand of providing constitutional protection to the increased BC reservations granted by the state government. To this end, a meeting comprising all political parties, BC associations, caste associations, intellectuals, and social philosophers will convene at 2 pm tomorrow at Kalinga Bhavan in Banjara Hills.

“We will discuss in detail in the meeting of all-party parties and BC associations to be held tomorrow and announce the future movement activities tomorrow,” Goud concluded.