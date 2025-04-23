Be nationally rooted and globally competitive: TGCHE Chairman

Hyderabad: A group of 100 law students from MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune interacted with the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Professor V Balaista Reddy on Tuesday.

The event was also attended by distinguished guests including Umapathi, IPS (Retd), Distinguished Fellow at CHSS; Dr Ramesh K, Founder and Director of CHSS; S Sarangapani, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP); along with faculty members Professor Ayush Mishra, Professor Vikas, Professor Anamika, and Professor Vaishnavi from the MIT-WPU School of Law.

During the interaction, the Chairman spoke about the evolving landscape of legal education and the legal profession in the 21st century.

He emphasised that the legal field is rapidly expanding beyond traditional areas, with new opportunities arising in specialised fields such as deep seabed mining, outer space law, and other transnational legal frameworks. These areas are becoming increasingly important due to the shift of industries from the public to the private sector, leading to a heightened demand for legal professionals with global competencies.

Professor Reddy highlighted how globalisation, liberalisation, and privatisation have reshaped the legal profession. As the world becomes more interconnected, legal practitioners in India face competition on a global scale.

This transformation necessitates urgent reforms in legal education to prepare students for contemporary challenges and equip them with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a dynamic, globalised legal environment.

He pointed out that today’s transnational governance structures have significantly altered traditional notions of national and international jurisdiction, providing law students with ample opportunities to explore emerging areas of legal practice. The students actively engaged in the discussion, posing insightful questions about career opportunities in the legal sector, areas of specialisation, and the future trajectory of the profession.

The Chairman encouraged them to pursue continuous learning and adaptability, urging them to become not only competent legal professionals but also contributors to societal progress. The interaction served as a platform for exchanging ideas. He underscored the importance of preparing future lawyers to be nationally rooted and globally competent.