BEE urges RWAs to prod consumers in taking energy efficient steps

Hyderabad: Recognising the pivotal role of Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Group Housing Societies in shaping consumer behaviour, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power has called on all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to intensify grassroots-level awareness campaigns promoting Behaviour-Based Energy Saving Practices (2BESP), which can save 22.5 billion kWh of energy per year.

These efforts are particularly vital in the residential sector, which accounts for 35 to 40 per cent of India’s total energy consumption. RWAs, with their close-knit community structures, are ideally positioned to champion energy-efficient habits and technologies among households. During a recent stakeholder interaction on the impact of 5-Star Rated Appliances, BEE Secretary Milind Deore emphasised the importance of adopting high-efficiency air conditioners, refrigerators, and ceiling fans to significantly lower electricity consumption and consumer bills. He also reiterated the Centre’s campaign encouraging citizens to set air conditioners at 24°C or higher, a simple yet impactful practice. “A shift in daily habits, coupled with the adoption of energy-efficient appliances, can lead to massive savings for both consumers and the nation,” said Deore.

According to BEE estimates, the implementation of 2BESP initiatives could save up to 22.5 billion kWh of electricity annually, translating to substantial economic and environmental benefits. A standard 75W ceiling fan, used for 16 hours a day, consumes 1.2 kWh/day, resulting in an annual electricity bill of Rs 2,857 (at Rs 6.50/kWh). A 32W Brushless DC (BLDC) fan, under the same usage, consumes just 0.51 kWh/day, cutting the annual bill to Rs 1,208, which is less than half the cost.

BEE lauded the active participation of Southern SDAs—especially the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) in World Environment Day campaigns, and urged all SDAs to build on this momentum.

These efforts have already delivered major gains and 81.64 billion units of electricity saved (2022–23) Rs 54,323 crore in energy cost savings, 58 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions avoided annually.

BEE reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a culture of sustainability and urged every SDA to partner with RWAs, schools, and local institutions to scale up awareness and adoption of energy-saving practices. “The road for a cleaner, more energy-secure future begins at home. And RWAs can be the torchbearers of this movement”, said Deore.