Bharat Biotech gets good manufacturing practice certificate

Highlights

City-based vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech has received an international recognition. Officials of Hungary gave good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate to the company.

Hyderabad: City-based vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech has received an international recognition. Officials of Hungary gave good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate to the company. The Hungary-based National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition issued the certificate to the company for manufacturing Covaxin.

With fresh international recognition, the vaccine will now be made available in all European countries. In a statement, the company said that it had now got global recognition with the issuance of the certificate. It said that the certification of Hungary-based company would also recognise the standards followed by them in the manufacturing of the vaccine. "We would apply for the emergency use of the vaccine in some countries across the world," said the company.

