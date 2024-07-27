Bharosa Centre celebrates 2nd anniv

Hyderabad: The Bharosa Centre in Medchal celebrated its second anniversary on Friday with an event attended by Women and Children Safety Wing (W and CSW) DCP Srujana Karnam, other dignitaries, and the public.

The celebrations highlighted the significant achievements of the Centre in supporting and empowering victims of POCSO and rape cases.

On this occasion, the DCP Srujana Karnam said, “The Bharosa support centre works on a holistic convergence approach, where victims of POCSO and rape cases in distress receive all the necessary help and support in one place, away from police stations and hospitals.

The objective of the organisation is to reduce the re-victimisation of women and children affected by violence and sexual abuse,” she added.

Over the past two years, the Bharosa Centre in Medchal has provided legal aid, regular counselling, medical care, and other support to the victims.

The event was attended by AHTU Inspector James Babu and his team, Bharosa Centre Coordinator Kalyani, and others.