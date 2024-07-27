Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Just In
Bharosa Centre celebrates 2nd anniv
Hyderabad: The Bharosa Centre in Medchal celebrated its second anniversary on Friday with an event attended by Women and Children Safety Wing (W and...
Hyderabad: The Bharosa Centre in Medchal celebrated its second anniversary on Friday with an event attended by Women and Children Safety Wing (W and CSW) DCP Srujana Karnam, other dignitaries, and the public.
The celebrations highlighted the significant achievements of the Centre in supporting and empowering victims of POCSO and rape cases.
On this occasion, the DCP Srujana Karnam said, “The Bharosa support centre works on a holistic convergence approach, where victims of POCSO and rape cases in distress receive all the necessary help and support in one place, away from police stations and hospitals.
The objective of the organisation is to reduce the re-victimisation of women and children affected by violence and sexual abuse,” she added.
Over the past two years, the Bharosa Centre in Medchal has provided legal aid, regular counselling, medical care, and other support to the victims.
The event was attended by AHTU Inspector James Babu and his team, Bharosa Centre Coordinator Kalyani, and others.