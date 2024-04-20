Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls

Hyderabad: State Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday knocked the doors of the Communist Party of India (CPM) seeking support for the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He visited Maqdoom Bhavan, the CPM office, where the Left party leaders welcomed him. Bhatti sought help of CPM State leaders, especially in their strongholds like Khammam and Nalgonda. He leader met CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, and leaders S Veeraiah, Cherupally Seetharamulu, Julakanti Ranga Reddy.

The Congress had alliance with the CPI in the State from the Assembly elections in November last year. The CPI had also won a seat in the erstwhile Khammam district. The ruling party feels that the Left votes are going to benefit party candidates in various LS segments.

There are 17 LS segments in Telangana; the Congress is contesting all constituencies.

The party believes there will be a few thousand votes belonging to the communist parties, tilting them in their favour would help the party in getting more seats in Telangana, thereby contributing to the Congress tally nationally.

Earlier, the BRS, while ruling the State, had also approached the Communist leaders for support. The party had benefited in the Munugode by-election where the BRS won defeating Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (BJP).