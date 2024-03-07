Live
Bhatti launches online portal for power services
Hyderabad: Services like shifting of High Tension lines, transactions between DISCOM & TRANSCO will now be available online. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the consumers to avail services through the newly launched portal.
The Deputy CM who launched the online portal at TSSPDCL Head Office and informed that the new portal will ease all the services shifting of HT lines amongst other services by reducing the red tape involved. The applications will be cleared at a much faster pace and the consumers will be able to get all the updates online.
