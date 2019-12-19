Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BHEL bags Indian Green Energy Award

BHEL bags Indian Green Energy Award
Highlights

The public sector undertaking Bharat Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won the Indian Green Energy Award-2019 on Wednesday, in the category ‘Outstanding...

BHEL: The public sector undertaking Bharat Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won the Indian Green Energy Award-2019 on Wednesday, in the category 'Outstanding Renewable Energy Generation Projects' (Solar) for its 7.5 mwp solar PV plant at Trichy. The award was received by Anil Kapoor, Director (HR), BHEL, from Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME, in the presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog.

The award was instituted by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE), a partnership of committed groups of visionaries and stakeholders from diverse industries and services, for creating a sustainable ecosystem and mitigating challenges and concerns.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top