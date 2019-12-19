BHEL bags Indian Green Energy Award

BHEL: The public sector undertaking Bharat Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won the Indian Green Energy Award-2019 on Wednesday, in the category 'Outstanding Renewable Energy Generation Projects' (Solar) for its 7.5 mwp solar PV plant at Trichy. The award was received by Anil Kapoor, Director (HR), BHEL, from Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME, in the presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog.

The award was instituted by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE), a partnership of committed groups of visionaries and stakeholders from diverse industries and services, for creating a sustainable ecosystem and mitigating challenges and concerns.