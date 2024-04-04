BIE warns pvt jr colleges against illegal admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) issued a stern warning to private junior colleges on Wednesday, cautioning them against engaging in unauthorised admission activities prior to the official issuance of the admission notification. Serious action will be taken against those found in violation of this directive.

According to a senior official of TSBIE, “In this week we have received complaints on unauthorised admission activities, pre-admissions, and misleading testing procedures being conducted by certain private junior colleges.”

As the admission schedule for the academic year 2024–25 has not been issued yet, the Board has asked the students and parents not to take admissions in the

junior colleges prior to the admission schedule from the Board. “Currently, the provisional affiliation process for 2024–25 is underway, and a list of affiliated junior colleges will be hosted on the TSBIE websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Parents should admit their children only to the affiliated junior colleges. Any deviation from the schedule is a violation of established norms and will be treated with utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will be taken as per the applicable provisions. Hence, ensure strict compliance of your institution with the rules and regulations,” said a senior officer, TSBIE.