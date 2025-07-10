Big breather for TG govt as NMC green lights all 34 medical colleges

Hyderabad: In a big relief to the state government, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded approval to all the 34 government medical colleges in Telangana and announced that all 4,090 MBBS seats allocated to these institutions would continue without any disruption for the academic year.

The NMC has expressed satisfaction for the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Government of Telangana to address faculty shortages across medical colleges. A significant promotion drive was implemented to enhance teaching capacity and meet regulatory norms.

As part of the faculty strengthening measures, 44 Senior Professors have been promoted as Additional Directors of Medical Education, and deployed as Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Superintendents of associated Teaching Hospitals. As many as 278 Associate Professors were elevated to the position of Professor, thereby resolving shortages in leadership roles across departments. The promotion process has been initiated for 231 Assistant Professors to the rank of Associate Professor.

Owing to restrictions on direct recruitment to higher academic positions (Associate Professor, Professor, and Additional DME), these posts were being filled through internal promotions as per applicable rules. In addition a notification was issued to fill 607 Assistant Professor posts through direct recruitment by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB). The Finance Department has sanctioned recruitment for an additional 714 positions, further strengthening faculty availability.

These initiatives were presented in detail to the NMC by the Department of Medical Education, and the Commission expressed its satisfaction with the state’s commitment to strengthening the medical education ecosystem. As part of the infrastructure augmentation and in response to concerns raised by the NMC regarding bed capacity in some teaching hospitals, the Government initiated the establishment of over 6,000 additional beds across 21 teaching hospitals, ensuring enhanced patient care and clinical exposure for students.

To institutionalize continuous monitoring and ensure quality standards, the Government constituted Medical College Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) for each institution. These committees have been tasked with regular inspections and development planning, ensuring alignment with NMC norms and academic standards.

Officials also apprised the NMC of the unprecedented establishment of 25 new government medical colleges between 2022 and 2024. Construction of requisite academic infrastructure and affiliated teaching hospitals was currently underway.

The NMC has reviewed the progress and advised expedited completion to make facilities operational for student benefit. The Commission has directed that all outstanding compliance issues be resolved within four months, and confirmed that existing permissions remain valid for all institutions.

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences is finalizing preparations to commence the MBBS counselling process. NEET state ranks were expected to be released shortly, following which counselling will be conducted as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) guidelines and schedule.