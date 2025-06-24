Biotech breakthrough: UoH alumni launch strategic partnership

Hyderabad: In a significant achievement for alumni-led biotech investment and translational entrepreneurship, Dr Uday Saxena and Dr Markandeya Gorantla, graduates of the University of Hyderabad, have signed a term sheet to fund Utopia Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, an early-stage deep-tech startup. This important announcement was made at the BIO International Convention 2025, held in Boston on June 19.

The Whale Tank Biocatalyst Fund, which collaborates with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) as a knowledge partner and is supported by Prof. Reddanna Pallu and Dr. Ratnakar Palakodeti, highlights the impactful contributions of University of Hyderabad alumni Dr. Saxena and Dr. Gorantla to the global biotech landscape. The signing event was attended by Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, along with key leaders from ABLE and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The Whale Tank Biocatalyst Fund is set to commit over USD 1.5 million in total support to Utopia Therapeutics. This vital funding will advance the development of Utopia’s lead asset, UT009, a first-in-class vaccine designed to combat obesity and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Additionally, the investment will strengthen Utopia’s pipeline of UT18-based regenerative health products, enhancing infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and go-to-market strategies.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC, stated, “This partnership reflects the strength of India’s translational biotech ecosystem.

A vaccine for metabolic disorders and a regenerative product pipeline emerging from India and entering global markets demonstrate the scientific depth and entrepreneurial maturity that BIRAC has consistently supported. It’s especially gratifying to witness this in my presence. I’m pleased to see that some of the companies now being funded by Whale Tank were previously supported by BIRAC. This is a great enabling system — we’ve always envisioned such investor-driven support for Indian deep-tech science.”

Dr. Uday Saxena, Co-Founder of Utopia Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., said, “We were deeply impressed by Utopia’s science and clarity of purpose. The UT18 platform has demonstrated multi-tissue regenerative potential, and with Whale Tank’s support, we are investing not just in products but in a future of preventive and regenerative health.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for India’s evolving biotech investment landscape, as well as for innovative product discovery and development. It exemplifies how scientific innovation, strategic capital, and experienced mentorship from institutions like the University of Hyderabad can converge through a national innovation pipeline with global ambitions.

Co-founded by University of Hyderabad alumni Dr. Uday Saxena and Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, with FABA as a knowledge partner, the Whale Tank Biocatalyst Fund focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage deep-tech startups in the biotech sector, fostering innovation, mentorship, and translational entrepreneurship.

The Whale Tank Biocatalyst Fund’s portfolio includes a diverse range of innovative companies, showcasing India’s commitment to bio-strategic sovereignty and investment in critical areas for human and environmental health.