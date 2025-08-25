Bitten by green bug, GHMC to distribute 2 lakh clay Ganeshas

Hyderabad: To promote environment conservation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be distributing 2 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to the citizens in Greater Hyderabad. GHMC also plans to distribute C&D recycled products like eco-friendly clay lamps, diyas among people.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan distributed the eco-friendly idols to the civic body employees on Sunday.

Clay Ganesh idols will be distributed to the people at all the GHMC circles and zonal offices on August 25 and 26. According to GHMC, the goal is to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols and to minimise the usage of PoP-based idols as the latter will have a harmful impact on the environment. The Ganesh idols will be made of natural clay without any artificial additives and with biodegradable material.

The Mayor said that the arrangements for sanitation, street lighting, tree branch removal, road repairs, immersion setups with cranes, control rooms, baby ponds, excavator ponds, and temporary ponds have been completed to ensure no inconvenience to the public. GHMC is making elaborate arrangements and deployed 25,000 workers to manage the festivities in three shifts.

Meanwhile, over 3.2 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols will be distributed in all districts of state by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) ahead of the Ganesh festivities. On Saturday, Minister Konda Surekha unveiled the campaign posters promoting eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols for the festivities beginning on August 27.