BJP criticises CM’s remarks on delimitation of LS constituencies

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged misleading and uninformed statements regarding the Centre’s delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash criticised him for ignoring pivotal political realities while accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s invitation to a meeting of southern state leaders on the issue.

He said that during his visit to Delhi for an English media house’s summit, Revanth Reddy not only accepted the invitation but also admitted to financial constraints in fulfilling his party’s electoral promises, drawing widespread criticism. Responding to his remarks, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash pointed out that Revanth Reddy’s charges of the BJP’s lack of presence in the southern states were factually incorrect.

Subhash reminded that the BJP is part and parcel of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh, alongside N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP. Additionally, the party secured two MLC seats from the Graduates’ constituency, won eight MP seats in the last Lok Sabha elections and serves as the main opposition in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He questioned how the Chief Minister could overlook such significant political realities and continue making baseless statements.

The BJP spokesperson further stated that Revanth Reddy should acknowledge the party’s increasing vote share in the south, which surpassed even the AIADMK in the last elections. His assertion that the BJP has no presence in the south is misleading, he added.

On delimitation, Subhash refuted allegations that the process would harm southern states and said that most southern states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are likely to get additional parliamentary seats. He also pointed out the Congress’ historical alignment with DMK, which once advocated for a separate Dravidian nation, which is contradicting their current stance.

Warning that the Congress government in Telangana is already facing steep anti-incumbency within a short span of assuming the power, Subhash asserted that the BJP is steadily making gains on the ground and will emerge as a strong alternative in the next Assembly elections. He challenged Revanth Reddy to focus on fulfilling electoral promises and prepare for the GHMC elections, where the BJP is poised to present a formidable challenge.