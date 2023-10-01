BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls

Hyderabad : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mahabubnagar, Telangana IT Minister KTR slammed him on social media. He commented that BJP's gain in Telangana assembly elections is a big zero. On Palamuru soil, Minister KTR questioned on the platform of Twitter that the promises made by Modi in elections ten years ago have not been fulfilled.



In a meeting held in 2014, Modi shared a video in which he referred to the then UPA government's stance on the Palamuru project.

PM Narendra Modi, in 2014, you questioned the apathy of the UPA government towards the Palamuru irrigation projects. He asked whether the NDA government was sleeping for 10 years and what did government do when it came to power, he said. Another ten years have passed since BJP's indifference to Mahabubnagar, he added.

Today I want to show in the mirror what you have done for the development of Palamuru in these ten years. You have done nothing to Palamuru in all these years. So, in the next Telangana elections, the seats that the people will get for your BJP party will be zero," said KTR.