Live
- Men’s ODI WC: We genuinely believe that we can do something special, says South Africa’s David Miller
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
Just In
BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
He asked whether the NDA government was sleeping for 10 years and what did government do when it came to power, he said
Hyderabad : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mahabubnagar, Telangana IT Minister KTR slammed him on social media. He commented that BJP's gain in Telangana assembly elections is a big zero. On Palamuru soil, Minister KTR questioned on the platform of Twitter that the promises made by Modi in elections ten years ago have not been fulfilled.
In a meeting held in 2014, Modi shared a video in which he referred to the then UPA government's stance on the Palamuru project.
PM Narendra Modi, in 2014, you questioned the apathy of the UPA government towards the Palamuru irrigation projects. He asked whether the NDA government was sleeping for 10 years and what did government do when it came to power, he said. Another ten years have passed since BJP's indifference to Mahabubnagar, he added.
Today I want to show in the mirror what you have done for the development of Palamuru in these ten years. You have done nothing to Palamuru in all these years. So, in the next Telangana elections, the seats that the people will get for your BJP party will be zero," said KTR.