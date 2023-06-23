BJP high command summons Eatala & Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: The party's national executive committee member Eatala Rajender and senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who are reportedly has been away from active politics in BJP, have once again received a call from the party high command in Delhi, said sources.



It seems that the party leaders have summoned both of them to Delhi on Friday. It is reported that Eatala and Rajagopal Reddy will have a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. After the results of the Karnataka elections, there are opinions that the BJP has become exceptionally weak.

It is also reported that Eatala and Rajagopal, who especially want changes in the leadership of the State, are unhappy as it did not happen. Congress leaders are campaigning that both of them will join their party in the background of changing equations in State politics.

The fact that the two leaders did not condemn the campaign became a topic of discussion. In this process, it has become an interesting development for both of them to get a call from the BJP leaders. It is possible that the political fate of Eatala and Rajagopal Reddy will be clarified after the visit to Delhi.