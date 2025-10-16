BJP Kisan Morcha demands opening of 8,342 paddy purchase centres

With the monsoon rains intensifying and paddy harvests arriving across Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha (BJP Kisan Morcha) has issued an urgent appeal to the state government to open 8,342 paddy procurement centres immediately. The demand comes in response to widespread distress among farmers, many of whom are struggling to protect their harvested paddy from rain damage due to the lack of adequate purchasing infrastructure.

According to the Morcha, the state is expected to yield over 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season, with an additional 68.3 lakh metric tonnes of fine paddy expected.

However, only 1,200 centres have been nominally opened so far, leaving a vast majority of farmers without access to procurement facilities. In several districts, harvested paddy is reportedly getting wet and spoiled due to exposure to rainwater, pushing farmers into a desperate situation.

The BJP Kisan Morcha has laid out a detailed 13-point charter of demands to ensure swift and efficient procurement. These include the immediate establishment of adequate purchasing centres, deployment of porters, installation of dryers, provision of new grain bags, and appointment of sufficient staff at each centre. The Morcha also emphasised the need for uninterrupted loading and unloading services, availability of essential supplies like tarpaulins and humidifiers, and identification of secure storage locations in advance.

Furthermore, the Morcha has called for improved facilities for farmers at procurement centres, clearance of pending porter wages, and timely disbursement of bonuses during the Yasangi season. Crucially, it has urged the government to ensure that traders purchase paddy from farmers at the minimum support price of Rs 2,389 per quintal.

Despite official claims that the government has approved the purchase of 40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and 40 lakh metric tonnes of fine paddy, the absence of functional centres has raised serious concerns about implementation.