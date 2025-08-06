BJP launches Tiranga Yatra and patriotic events to herald I-Day celebrations









Hyderabad: In preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, the BJP Telangana unit organized a state-level workshop at its headquarters on Tuesday to launch the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and a series of patriotic programs. The workshop focused on activities such as the Tiranga Yatra, Partition Wounds Remembrance Day, and community engagement through nationalist events.

BJP Telangana State Vice President and Tiranga Yatra Pramukh Dr. G. Manohar Reddy led the initiative, with Former Madhya Pradesh State President and MP V.D. Sharma participating as chief guest on behalf of the central party leadership. He outlined the importance of these programs in promoting national unity and pride.

The campaign aims to evoke patriotic sentiment by organizing Tiranga Yatras across districts and mandals, as well as honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters and soldiers. “Operation Sindoor’s success is a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the courage of the Indian armed forces, and the shared spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said party leaders at the workshop. The victory was described as a significant milestone in India’s defense and national integrity.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s remarks during Mann Ki Baat, the party announced that every household would receive a national flag to hoist from August 13–15, under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative.

BJP State General Secretaries Dr. Kasam Venkateswarlu and Chandrashekhar Tiwari, OBC Morcha President Anand Goud, Mahila Morcha President Dr. Mekala Shilpa Reddy, and State Spokesperson Rani Rudrama were among the senior leaders present. At the national level, coordination will be overseen by General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Vice President Lata Usendi. The state coordination committee will be headed by Dr. G. Manohar Reddy. The programs are intended not only to commemorate Independence Day but also to deepen the public’s connection with the ideals of national service, remembrance, and unity under the tricolor.