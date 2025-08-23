BJP leaders condemn arrest of state unit chief

Hyderabad: BJP leaders condemned the arrest of State BJP chief N Ramachander Rao by the police at Moinabad while he was on a visit to Chevella on Friday, alleging the state government is trying to cover up its failures with illegal arrests.

Telangana senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condemned the Congress-led state government for what they termed “illegal and undemocratic” arrests of BJP leaders and activists during the party’s peaceful protest program, “SAVE Hyderabad” held in front of the Secretariat.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress government for using police force to block a democratic protest. “Instead of addressing the real issues—collapsed drainage, broken roads, erratic electricity, and traffic chaos—the government is arresting those who raise their voice. This is not governance, it’s suppression,” he stated.

He further highlighted the deteriorating civic conditions in Hyderabad, pointing to incidents in Ramanthapur and the Old City as tragic outcomes of administrative negligence. “Even a light rain brings the city to a standstill. GHMC has failed in every aspect—from street lighting to stray dog control. The city is in darkness, both literally and administratively,” Reddy added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed the condemnation, calling the arrests “tyrannical” and warning that the public would not tolerate such actions. “Pulling scarves off BJP workers and forcing them into vans is not how a democratic government behaves. Arresting Ramchander Rao garu while he was en route to Chevella is shameful,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the immediate release of all arrested BJP workers and leaders, asserting that the Congress government was following the same path as the previous BRS regime—using arrests to mask its failures. “If this continues, Congress will face serious consequences. The BJP will not be silenced. Our fight for public welfare will go on,” he declared.

Dr. Mekala Shilpa Reddy, BJP Mahila Morcha State President, reiterated that the party’s struggle would persist despite arrests and house detentions.

“We are here to expose the truth and stand with the people of Hyderabad. The Congress government may try to intimidate us, but it cannot suppress the voice of public concern,” she affirmed.